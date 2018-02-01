Tribute honored twice at MNA banquet



Tyler Tribute Graphic Designer/Ad Manager Amber Casperson is pictured with the plaque received for Advertising Excellence.

By Mark Wilmes

Buffalo Ridge Newspapers collected two awards at the 151st annual Minnesota Newspaper Association (MNA) convention held last week, Jan. 25-26. Awards were handed out to award winners from across the state at the Better Newspaper Contest awards banquet held on Thursday evening at the Hilton DoubleTree Grand in Bloomington.

The Tyler Tribute received a first place award in the category of Advertising Excellence. Amber Casperson of Marshall works at the Tribute office and heads the advertising department, including creating the ad designs that led to the award. This is the second consecutive year receiving an award in this category.

The Tribute placed first in its subscription class for the 2017 Minnesota Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest. Pictured are Tyler Tribute Editor Mark Wilmes (left) and Publisher Chuck Hunt at Thursday’s Minnesota Newspaper Association Awards Banquet in Bloomington.