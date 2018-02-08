Council hears update from Avera



Avera Tyler Administrator Allen Anderson and Regional President/CEO of Avera Health Mary Maertens gave their annual report to the council Monday evening.

By Mark Wilmes

Avera Tyler Administrator Allen Anderson and Avera Regional President Mary Maertens were on hand to give a report on the local healthcare organization. Anderson reported on changes at the local nursing home, reducing the number of beds at the facility.

“One of the changes we did make at the facility was the decision to delicense a number of beds,” Anderson told the council. “We went through a lengthy process and I did just get confirmation that our delicensing was accepted by the Minnesota Department of Health. We went from a 38-bed nursing home to a 30-bed nursing home.”

