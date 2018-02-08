Gymnasts win in Benson

By Grizzly Sportswriters

Upping their dual meet record to 8 and 3, the Hen­dricks-RTR Gymnastics Team defeated the Ben­son-KMS Braves 136.35 to 132.575 on Feb. 2 in Ben­son.

The Grizzlies had a solid night, scoring their fourth highest score of the sea­son. Coach Sherri John­son was pleased with her team’s efforts. “I am happy with the outcome tonight,” said Johnson. “We haven’t been on the road for a dual since December. We saw some new judges and had a good team score despite some mistakes, so that’s a positive.”

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.