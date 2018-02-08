Gymnasts win in Benson
February 8, 2018
By Grizzly Sportswriters
Upping their dual meet record to 8 and 3, the Hendricks-RTR Gymnastics Team defeated the Benson-KMS Braves 136.35 to 132.575 on Feb. 2 in Benson.
The Grizzlies had a solid night, scoring their fourth highest score of the season. Coach Sherri Johnson was pleased with her team’s efforts. “I am happy with the outcome tonight,” said Johnson. “We haven’t been on the road for a dual since December. We saw some new judges and had a good team score despite some mistakes, so that’s a positive.”
