Knights reach 17th straight win with victory over Ellsworth



Garrett Kern launches a long field goal during the Jan. 29 game against Ellsworth.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR boys started the game last Monday with 13 straight points against the Ellsworth Panthers and continued scoring until the final score read 74-27.

Garrett Kern had a 3-pointer while Jonah Johnson had a 3-point play in the first nine minutes of play. Add Westin Kirk’s 10 points and the score was 25-5 after those minutes of play.

