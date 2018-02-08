Knights roll to 18th win with road victory over Canby, 83-34
February 8, 2018
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR Knights continued to score early and leave behind in the dust their opponents. Last Tuesday in Canby, the Knights had a balanced scoring attack in beating the Lancers.
Westin Kirk scored eight points early while Garret Kern and Carter Hansen each added six points. Jonah Johnson would find his shooting touch the next quarter as he would score 10 points to give the Knights a comfortable advantage at intermission when the score was 51- 17.
