Knights roll to 18th win with road victory over Canby, 83-34

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR Knights contin­ued to score early and leave behind in the dust their opponents. Last Tuesday in Canby, the Knights had a balanced scoring attack in beating the Lancers.

Westin Kirk scored eight points early while Garret Kern and Carter Hansen each added six points. Jo­nah Johnson would find his shooting touch the next quarter as he would score 10 points to give the Knights a comfortable advantage at intermission when the score was 51- 17.

