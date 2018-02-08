M-L-RTR wrestling places 2nd



Marshall-Lakeview-RTR’s K-3 Wrestling Team went 3-1, capturing second place at the Annandale-Maple Lake Team Tournament on Jan. 28. They defeated 42-24, Prior Lake 50-18, and Waconia 46-18. In the championship they lost to LeSueur-Henderson, 21-36. Pictured left to right in front are Easton Strand, Colton Chandler, Levi Kraft, Dominic Riley, Sam Grahn, McCoy Marthaler and Keynon Coequyt; in the middle row are Charlie Moline, Tyler Kraft, Braden Nib¬be, Sam Regnier, Braden Chandler, Ethan Mattison, and Ramset Carr; and in the back row are coaches Jay Strand, Carey Mattison, David Kraft and Brian Marthaler.

Filed under School, Sports