RTR One-Acts return to State



The RTR one-act play took first place at the Section 3A competition in Redwood Falls on Saturday. Pictured left to right in front are Andrea Escher, Jocelyn Klein, Gabby Thooft, Lacey Barke, Ashley Borchert and Max Schardin; in the middle row are Asst. Director Erick Harper, Brooke Burns, Dajza Gilmore, Madison Witte, Emily Kern, Emma Gunnare, Cooper Hansen and Alex Duus; and in the back row are Carter Hansen, Dalton Galbraith, Graham Petersen, Luke Johnson, Garret Reisdorfer, Zach Reese and Director Neil Witte.

By Mark Wilmes

For the fifth consecutive year the RTR One-Act team will be heading to state competition after placing first in the Section 3A One-Act Play Contest at Redwood Valley High School in Redwood Falls on Saturday. RTR competed against eight other schools, including Central Minnesota Christian, Dawson-Boyd, Hancock, Montevideo, Morris Area, Pipestone Area, Red Rock Central and Redwood Valley.

The win advances RTR to state competition this week, where they will again perform the play “All Out.”

