Tyler Arts Council to offer classes

The Tyler Arts Council (TAC) will be offering three classes this spring and summer.

Acrylic painting with Paul Tuszynski will be Monday, March 5, 6–9 p.m. in the RTR High School art room in Tyler. Participants will create a color landscape using wet-on-wet techniques. Register by March 2. To be able to offer the class, a minimum number of eight participants needed.

Basket weaving with Pam Blake will be Saturday, March 24, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., giving all participants plenty of time to complete the basket…

Backyard Pharmacy with Mary Meneely will be Saturday, June 9, 1–2:30 p.m. in Mary’s backyard in Arco…

