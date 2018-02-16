7th Grade Season Ends



The RTR 7th grade boys basketball team took third place in the Luverne Classic Basketball Tournament over the weekend. RTR defeated Luverne in the first game before suffering a one-point loss to West Lyon, Iowa. The boys finished their day with a win in the third-place game. This tournament ended the 7th grade boys’ regular season with a record of 16-1. Pictured left to right in front are Trevor Pape, Tegan Wieme, Xavier Koenig, Chase Christianson, Dawson Bloom and Brady Arens; in back are Coach Kelly Dybdahl, Aiden Wichmann, Hayden Gravley, Matt Weber, Cody Wichmann, Camden Hansen, Tucker Haroldson and Coach Tony Dybdahl.

