Garrett Kern gets to 1,000 points as Knights and Lady Knights record wins



Garrett Kern is congratulated by coach and dad Ted Kern after scoring his 1,000th career point at SMSU on Saturday. Teammate Westin Kirk scored his 1,000th the night before in Tyler.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

It was one great day at SMSU on Saturday as the Lady Knights and the Knights posted victories over the Fulda Raiders. Garrett Kern of the Knights had an outstanding third quarter as he found the 1,000-point mark with 12 points in that period of time. The scores of the two games were 67-32 for the Lady Knights and 85-33 for the Knights.

The Lady Knights rode the hot hand of Shawna Thomsen in the first half as she scored 13 points and the team owned a 32- 13 edge at intermission.

