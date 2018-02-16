Knights record 20th win as Westin Kirk reaches 1,000 points
February 16, 2018
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The conference battle between the unbeaten RTR Knights and the YME Sting had a couple of interesting twists going last Friday in Tyler. First, because of the state one-act plays performing in St Paul on Friday, the Hansens, Carter and Cooper, missed some practices and did not start the basketball game on Friday. Secondly, Westin Kirk was only 16 points from reaching 1,000 points for his high school career.
Brett Kelley and Jared Hauswedell would start the game in place of the Hansen twins, which made it much easier for this reporter to recognize all the individual starters…
