Knights record 20th win as Westin Kirk reaches 1,000 points

The conference battle between the unbeaten RTR Knights and the YME Sting had a couple of interesting twists going last Friday in Tyler. First, because of the state one-act plays per­forming in St Paul on Fri­day, the Hansens, Carter and Cooper, missed some practices and did not start the basketball game on Fri­day. Secondly, Westin Kirk was only 16 points from reaching 1,000 points for his high school career.

Brett Kelley and Jared Hauswedell would start the game in place of the Hansen twins, which made it much easier for this re­porter to recognize all the individual starters…

