Lady Knights stumble against Sting with 91-53 loss

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR girls traveled to Granite Falls last Thursday to play the Sting in some Camden Conference bas­ketball. Besides some key players out with injuries and flu, the head coach was also sidelined with the flu. Yes, Coach Krause had to leave his duties with Coach Mikkelsen and Coach Fre­drickson. The Sting, after a close game for 11 minutes, roared to a rather comfort­able lead at intermission on to a very comfortable win by a 38-point margin, 91-53.

The Lady Knights owned one lead in the game when Shawna Thomsen sank two free throws to give the Knights a 2-0 lead. The Sting would strike quickly to grab a lead of six points…

