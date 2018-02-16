Records set at the Barn, gymnasts defeat Pipestone



The Hendricks-RTR JV Gymnastics Team broke the existing school record of 109 for team points on Feb. 8 at The Barn. The Grizzlies scored 112.6 to set the new record. Team members pictured above, left to right in front, are Calin Kor, Brynn Peterson, Kara Jorgensen, Jacey Jorgensen and Sydney Pierce; in the middle row are Jaden Lindahl, Gabbie Wieme, Heidi Nicola and Kaitlyn Althoff; and in back are Sarena Schwartz, Emma Althoff, Mercedes Hicks, Contessa Baartman, Kristina Khudiakova and Kaylee Johnson.

By Grizzly Sportswriters

Closing out the regular season, the Hendricks-RTR Gymnastics Team posted its season-high score, defeating the Pip­estone Arrows 138.475 to 115.025.

Grizzly seniors Maddie Ekema and Greta John­son performed for the last time in The Barn as the team celebrated Se­nior Night and Parents’ Night in the victory over the Arrows. “It was a spe­cial night,” said Coach Sherri Johnson. “We had so much to celebrate and from start to finish the girls did amazing. Four school records and three season records were set along with 24 personal records tonight.”

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.