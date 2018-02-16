RTR grad shines for Lady Jays



Ashlynn Wabeke

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton graduate Ashlynn Wabeke of Ruthton has found a home on the basketball court, two years after her last game with the Knights. Wabeke has es­tablished herself as an integral part of the nationally-ranked Minnesota West Lady Jays basketball team, currently riding a 13-game winning streak and sitting on top of the South Division of the Minnesota College Athletic Conference (MCAC) with an 11-0 record. The team has an overall record of 19-4 and is rated No. 9 in the nation.

Wabeke said she is doing her best to keep her eye on the prize and not get caught up in the spotlight that is shining on her team.

For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.