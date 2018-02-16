RTR students to present three one-act plays



The RTR Drama Department will present three one-act plays this weekend. Pictured above are Dajza Gilmore and the cast of “The Nameless Princess” rehearsing on Monday evening.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

The RTR one-act play, “All Out,” was presented at state competi­tion on Friday afternoon in St. Paul. The top eight Class A pro­ductions from across the state presented throughout the day. A total of 214 Class A schools were in the 2018 competition. On Friday, RTR was the seventh production of the day…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.