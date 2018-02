Chili cook-off, all-you-can-eat chili, board games and trivia challenge on Sunday

By Mark Wilmes

It will be board games, trivia competitions and all-you-can-eat chili on Sunday at The Rock in downtown Tyler on Sunday, Feb. 18. Beginning at 11 a.m., there will be chili and family board games leading up to the trivia competition at 2 p.m.

