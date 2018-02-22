Fifth graders compete in science fair



The RTR Elementary gymnasium was filled on Friday morning with 5th grade science projects and visitors who came to see their work.

By Mark Wilmes

Have you ever wondered about the “five-second rule?” You know, the one where people claim if he or she drops their food on the floor but pick it up in less than five seconds it is okay to eat.

How about the age-old question of which brand of bubble gum blows the biggest bubble?

Here’s one for you—did you ever ponder just which recipe for homemade slime creates the least sticky result? Or are you still trying to figure out what homemade slime is and why you would want it?

This year’s fifth graders at RTR Elementary School embarked on a mission to find answers to these questions and many more.

