Gymnasts third at Section 3A



The Hendricks-RTR Gymnastics Team placed third at the Section 3A Meet held in Luverne on Feb. 17. This marks the highest finish at Sections for the Grizzlies. Team members pictured left to right are Sophie Johnson, Maddie Ekema, Kaylee Johnson, Greta Johnson, Cora Hofer and Katie Ekema.

By Grizzly Sportswriters

The Hendricks-RTR Gymnastics Team finished their season on Feb. 17 at the Section 3A Gymnastics Meet held in Luverne.

In the nine-team field, the Grizzlies finished third with a score of 134.925 behind Worthington (143.1) and Jackson Coun­ty Central (141.65)…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.