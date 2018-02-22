Knights grab south conference title with win over TMB, 78-38



Pictured from left are Skylar Borresen, Madison Witte and Dajza Gilmore performing with the RTR Drumline during halftime of the RTR vs. TMB basketball game last week.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR boys will play for the Camden Confer­ence championship again this year as they would beat the TMB Panthers last Thursday in Tyler by the score of 78-38. They had to get the job done without Westin Kirk, who had the flu.

Brett Kelley stepped in for Westin and did a fine job. He would get the Knights going in the first part of the game as he would nail two long bombs. Carter Hansen would add six points while Cooper Hansen would also nail a bomb. The score af­ter those nine minutes of play was 21-11.

For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.