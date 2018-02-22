Knights roll in Pipestone as 24th win arrives, 62-55

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The Saturday contest with the Pipestone Area Arrows was as predicted. It was a physical battle all the way to the end. Both crowds were into the game from the very beginning. With the Knights’ unbeat­en season on the line with a little over five minutes remaining and the Arrows leading the game by a score of 48-44, the Knights would score seven straight points to take the lead. It was a lead they never gave up.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.