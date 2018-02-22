Lady Knights end regular season with loss to Vikings



The RTR Knights girls posed for a picture at their final home game last week. The team honored parents and seniors during the event. Pictured from left: Catherine Vogt*, Makenzie Buchert*, Chloe Hess*, Tina Haroldson*, Madison Muenchow, Morgan Johnson*, Jackie Dressen*, Jonni Biren, Mya Christensen*, Johanna Nielsen* and Brooke Thomsen. (*denotes seniors)

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The Minneota Vikings came to Tyler last Friday to show off their state ranking in basketball. They did just that as they led from start to finish in winning the Camden Con­ference affair. The Vikings were more aggressive get­ting to any loose balls and rebounds.

Actually, a start to finish advantage for the Vikings is not quite true as Makenzie Buchert would hit a bucket for the Lady Knights to tie the game at 2…

For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.