RTR basketball teams begin post-season action

By Mark Wilmes

The RTR Girls Basketball Team has earned the No. 7 seed in the upcoming Section 3A basketball tournament, finishing the regular season with an 11-15 record. They will host No. 10 Dawson-Boyd on Thursday Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. in the RTR gym. Ticket prices are $7 for adults and $5 for students. No passes or pre-sold tickets are accepted for this game…

The RTR Knights boys have clinched the Camden Conference South title and will face off against the top team in Camden Conference North, Dawson-Boyd, on Monday, Feb. 26 at RTR High School in Tyler to decide the Camden Conference championship…

