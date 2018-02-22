TACC/FCCLA at The Rock



The Rock was filled with visitors Sunday for the FCCLA Chili Cookoff and TACC Family Board Game Day.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



Scores of area residents came to The Rock in downtown Tyler on Sunday afternoon for the Russell-Tyler-Ruthton Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Chili Cook-off. A total of 12 participants entered the competition. Those in attendance were able to purchase an all-you-can-eat ticket for a chance to taste the entries and vote for their favorite.

For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.