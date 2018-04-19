Big storm dumps nearly 18 inches of snow across county



The winter that just keeps giving continued over the weekend with another 1.5 feet of winter splendor. City crews and local homeowners spent most of Sunday digging out streets, cars and as show above, bicycles from yet another storm.

By Shelly Finzen and

Mark Wilmes

Old Man Winter did not want to let go of southwest Minnesota. The latest blizzard began Friday, April 13 and the snow continued through Sunday, April 15. When it finished, nearly 18 inches of snow had been dumped across Lincoln County.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported on the blizzard.

“A powerful early spring storm system brought back winter with a vengeance on April 14, 2018. The storm unleashed an historic blizzard which produced wind gusts of 45 to 65 mph along with record-setting snowfall amounts which topped one foot in many locations,” the website stated…

It was hard to tell where the snowbank ended and where the local editor’s car began on Sunday morning. Another 2-4 inches of snow was forecast for overnight Tuesday and Wednesday this week with a tantalizing promise of over 50 degrees next week.