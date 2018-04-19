Hospice Auction to be held next week

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

The 23rd annual Hos­pice Benefit and Auction will be held Friday, April 27 at the Tyler Golf Club, beginning with the meal and silent auction at 5 p.m. Pick of the Auction and the live auction will begin at 7:15. Tickets are available at the door, which will include a meal of roast beef and fixings. Funds raised at the event will go to Avera@Home Southwest Minnesota to support care in Tyler and the surrounding area. Donations of items (new only) for the auction or monetary donations will be accepted through April 20 and can be brought to the front desk at the Tyler hospital.

For the full story and photos, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.