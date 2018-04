RTR Middle School’s 7th-8th grade band, directed by Justin Condelli, is pictured performing “Worksite,” with percussionists beating out the rhythm on buckets, a brake drum and garbage can lid.



Dana Ahl, Lily Klumper, Brooke Struthers, Kylie Kerkaert and Melissa Barber started off the RTR Middle School Spring Concert on April 10 in Russell with “Bye Bye Blackbird.”

