Minnesota author Brian Freeman comes to Tyler this month



Author Brian Freeman will give a presentation on the Minnesota locations he included in his novels.

By Shelly Finzen

Are you an author in your spare time or are you interested in writing? Are you searching for in­spiration? Would you like to find out more about the writing and publish­ing process? Learn from a published Minnesota au­thor, Brian Freeman.

Hosted by the Tyler Pub­lic Library, Freeman will be in Tyler on Friday, April 27 at The Rock. He will speak about his books and his career as an author. He will also give a read­ing from his newest book, “Alter Ego.”

