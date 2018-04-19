Minnesota author Brian Freeman comes to Tyler this month
April 19, 2018
Author Brian Freeman will give a presentation on the Minnesota locations he included in his novels.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
Are you an author in your spare time or are you interested in writing? Are you searching for inspiration? Would you like to find out more about the writing and publishing process? Learn from a published Minnesota author, Brian Freeman.
Hosted by the Tyler Public Library, Freeman will be in Tyler on Friday, April 27 at The Rock. He will speak about his books and his career as an author. He will also give a reading from his newest book, “Alter Ego.”
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community |