Pictured above are Lacey Barke of Arco (left) and Kathy Holck of Ruthton in a scene from the Lake Benton Opera House production of “Steel Magnolias.” The show has been extended one more weekend due to weather cancellations over the past weekend. Performances will be Friday and Saturday, April 20- 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 22 at 2 p.m.

