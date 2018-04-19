RTR students head to state speech meet



Dajza Gilmore (left) and Madison Witte placed first in Duo last week to advance to the State Speech Meet in Apple Valley this weekend.

By Mark Wilmes

A magical year continues at RTR High School, with yet another pair of students heading to state competition. In November the football team played in the state tournament with a game at U.S. Bank Stadium; in February the RTR Drama Department took their one-act play to the Minnesota State One-Act Play Festival in St. Paul. The basketball team recently completed a dream season with a Minnesota Class A Basketball championship in March, playing at Williams Arena and Target Center. This week, two more students advance, heading to Apple Valley High School to compete in the Minnesota State Class A Speech Tournament.

