Westin Kirk named Marshall Independent Player of the Year
April 19, 2018
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
Westin Kirk, one of the many players for the RTR Knights who led them to the State 1A Championship this year, was named the Player of the Year by the Marshall Independent for his work for the Knights. Westin scored points at a 18.2 average, which was the fourth best scoring average in the area. There were 11 teams represented from the area. Westin also was the fourth best rebounder in the area, grabbing about eight boards per game.
His coach, Coach Kern, had these thoughts on his post player. “There’s no way a kid his height should be as effective a rebounder as he is, but he has a knack and a feel for where the ball is going to be and where he needs to be.”
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.