County Commissioners vote to prepay SWHHS
April 26, 2018
By Tammy Mathison
The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 with Commissioners Jack Vizecky opposed and Commissioner Joe Drietz “opposed for now” to approve an early payment of about $200,000, a portion of the yearly amount paid to Southwest Health and Human Services (SWHHS). The amount is what Lincoln County would be paying SWHHS anyway, just a month early.
“Lyon County paid all theirs up front,” said Commissioner Mic VanDeVere. “I don’t know if they will need any from us.” …
