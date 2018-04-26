Groundbreaking held for new housing addition at Danebod



Groundbreaking ceremonies were held Sunday to kick off construction of a new building south of the brick Danebod Folk School.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

With the still snow-covered ground, there was no actual breaking of ground, but dozens of people gathered on the Dane­bod Lutheran Church campus on Sunday for a groundbreaking ceremony for a new handicap-accessible housing addition. The building, which will set di­rectly across the street to the south of Danebod Folk School, will include six fully handicap-accessible bedrooms, each with its own bathroom, as well as a new office for the pastor and a meeting/commons room with a kitchenette.

