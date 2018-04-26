Lincoln County developing Dementia Friendly communities

By Tammy Mathison

hendrickspioneer @gmail.com

The Lincoln Area De­mentia Awareness Net­work (LADAN) met last Thursday at the Hen­dricks Nursing Home to review the results of a survey of essential fea­tures of an age-friendly community.

The survey asked ques­tions about awareness and support in commu­nities, the dementia-friendliness of churches, businesses and organiza­tions, inclusion, services available, and housing and transportation.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.