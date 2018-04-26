Local SMSU students perform “Raising Sparks Voices from the Margins”

By Nancy Mulder

The Southwest Minneso­ta State University Chorale held their final concert for this school year on Tues­day, April 17 at the First Lutheran Church in Mar­shall. Some of our local students who are mem­bers of the chorale are Il­lana Peter, Rachael Blake and Courtney Mulder. The concert was entitled “Rais­ing Sparks, Voices from the Margins.”

