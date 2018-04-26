RTR board welcomes Marlette



Lee Warne was presented with a cake at last week’s RTR School Board meeting. Warne has retired as interim superintendent effective April 1 and he and his wife Nancy have moved to Bemidji.

By Mark Wilmes

New RTR Superintendent Dave Marlette was seated at his first school board meet­ing at last week’s regular monthly meeting. Board members Craig Hess and Tami Nelson were both absent from the meeting. Mar­lette expressed his gratitude to the board for bringing in outgoing superintendent Lee Warne to help with the transition.

“To the board, I’d like to show my appre­ciation to you for allowing Lee Warne to work with me,” Marlette said. “I started the first of April and Lee has been coming in two or three days. I can’t tell you how valuable that time with Lee has been. We were able to clean out files and go through paperwork, look at all types of things and really get up to speed a lot quicker. I know it added a little bit of cost to the district, but believe me it was dollars well spent.”

