RTR students at State FCCLA Leadership Conference

Students from the RTR FCCLA chapter learned skills and knowledge to become a better commu­nity member, wage earner or leaders by attending the Minnesota Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FC­CLA) State Conference in Bloomington, April 18-21. More than 1,050 middle and high school students attended from through­out the state. This year’s theme was To Leadership and Beyond. Chapters from schools across the state competed in STAR events, participated in youth training workshops, and took part in general sessions led by student of­ficers.

Students competed in more than 51 different categories through STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) Events…

