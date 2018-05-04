Hospice Benefit Auction draws over 200



Pictured at Friday’s 23rd annual Hospice Benefit and Auction, clockwise from top left, are Marshall Avera Foundation Executive Director Abby Ennenga, Avera@Home Manager Melissa Moe, Auctioneer J.T. Weber, and Avera Tyler Administrator Allen Anderson.

By Mark Wilmes

The 23rd annual Hospice Benefit and Auction was host to a large crowd on Friday evening at the Tyler Golf Club. A total of 225 meals of roast beef and trimmings were provided to ticketholders for the event. Initial estimates put the total dollars raised at over $20,000.

Entertainment for the evening was provided by Dr. Terry Parr on piano, as well as a trio called the Red Hat Gypsies, that consisted of Sue Schreier, James VanderWaal and Rick Johnson.

Matt Weber (left) and Sam Nibbe help display live auction items at Friday’s Hospice Benefit and Auction at the Tyler Golf Course.