RTR FCCLA Banquet



Senior Chapter officers for 2018-19—President Brooke Thomsen, First Vice-President Emma Althoff, Vice- President of Community Service Grace Klumper, Vice-President of Public Relations Kiley Griesse, Treasurer Gavin Nielsen, and Vice-President of Competitive Events and National Programs Jaden Borman. Not pictured is Secretary Tiffany Kelley.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

RTR FCCLA held its awards banquet on Sunday evening at the high school cafeteria. Awards were presented for many of the FCCLA students listed in last week’s Tyler Tribute.

The following students were awarded letters:

First Year Letter Win­ners: Chase Christensen, Kai Drake, Ava Schoenfeld, Emilea Thooft, Ainsley No­vak.

For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.



Junior Chapter officers for 2018-19—First Vice-President Dawsen Bloom, Officer at Large Joseph Dagel, Treasurer Anthony Lovre, Vice-President of Public Relations Matt Weber, President Eryn Kraft, Secretary Ava Schoenfeld, and Officer at Large Morgan Tommeraasen. Not pictured is Vice-President of Chapter History Abigail Carr.