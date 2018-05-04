Speech awards banquet held



The RTR Speech Banquet was held on Thursday evening in the high school cafeteria. The crowd was treated to nine speeches. Pictured clockwise from top left— Grace Klumper, Kiley Griesse, Taryn Bedow, Andrea Escher, Brooke Burns, Brenna Alexander, Dazja Gilmore, Madison Witte, Alex Duus and Graham Petersen.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

The RTR Speech Depart­ment held their end-of-year awards banquet last week at the high school cafeteria. Head Coach Re­nee Manian presented the following awards:

Speak ‘Til You Drop Award – Grace Klumper; Most Improved – Alex Duus…

For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.