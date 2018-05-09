Baseball Knights beat YME 12-11 in walk-off fashion
May 9, 2018
Jake Fischer delivers a pitch during Friday’s baseball game against Yellow Medicine East.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The game Friday afternoon in Ruthton was not a thing of beauty, but it was very entertaining to the happy ending for the RTR Baseball Knights. A couple of RTR basketball players might have done some positive things at the end of the game to bring home victory.
Jake Fischer started on the mound for the Knights and did not have his best control. He would walk three batters plus hit a YME Sting batter, which produced three early runs for the visitors.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.