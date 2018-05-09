Baseball Knights beat YME 12-11 in walk-off fashion



Jake Fischer delivers a pitch during Friday’s baseball game against Yellow Medicine East.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The game Friday after­noon in Ruthton was not a thing of beauty, but it was very entertaining to the happy ending for the RTR Baseball Knights. A couple of RTR basketball play­ers might have done some positive things at the end of the game to bring home victory.

Jake Fischer started on the mound for the Knights and did not have his best control. He would walk three batters plus hit a YME Sting batter, which produced three early runs for the visitors.

