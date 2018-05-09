Council approves local company for sealcoating Tyler streets



Bill Helget of Bolton & Menk

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



Bill Helget of Bolton & Menk was on hand to discuss bids on the 2018 sealcoating project for the City of Tyler. Helget said that the four proposals were received, with bids ranging between $44,456.40 and $59,411.20.

“The low bidder was RH Sealcoating and Asphalt Maintenance, Inc. of Russell,” Helget told the council. “The bid was five percent below the engineer’s estimate of $46,680. The second lowest bidder was 16 percent above the low bidder.”

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.