Klobuchar visit



U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar visited with members of the Lincoln County Corn and Soybean Growers in Lake Benton on Tuesday, May 1. After meeting with the group, the Senator visited Bio Ag Energy Services / The ExpressWay in celebration of the launch of B20 in Minnesota. Pictured are Minnesota Soybean Growers Association Secretary Bob Worth, Senator Klobuchar, American Soybean Growers Association Director Joel Schreurs, and Minnesota Soybean Growers Association CEO Tom Slunecka.

