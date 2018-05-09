Knights split a pair on Saturday

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR Baseball Knights played two games this past Saturday in Ray­mond. The Knights beat the MAACRAY Wolverines in the first game 11-4 and lost the second encounter to TMB, 8-4.

The game with the Wol­verines was a very close one as the score after five innings of play was 2-1 for the Knights. Jake Fischer, who had doubled, scored the first RTR run on a single by Jared Baartman. Baartman walked in the third inning and scored the second run on an RBI by Cooper Hansen.

