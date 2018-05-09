Knights split a pair on Saturday
May 9, 2018
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR Baseball Knights played two games this past Saturday in Raymond. The Knights beat the MAACRAY Wolverines in the first game 11-4 and lost the second encounter to TMB, 8-4.
The game with the Wolverines was a very close one as the score after five innings of play was 2-1 for the Knights. Jake Fischer, who had doubled, scored the first RTR run on a single by Jared Baartman. Baartman walked in the third inning and scored the second run on an RBI by Cooper Hansen.
