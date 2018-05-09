Lady Knights move winning streak to four games with sweep of Lakers
May 9, 2018
Courtney Snyder connects with a pitch during last week’s win over Lakeview.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR Softball Team played their first home contest last Thursday at the RTR fields against the Lakeview Lakers. The Lady Knights would sweep the Lakers by scores of 5-2 and 9-2. With the two wins the Lady Knights now own a four-game winning streak to start the season.
The first game saw the home team Knights open the scoring in the bottom of the third inning. Courtney Snyder started the inning with a single…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |