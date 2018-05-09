Lady Knights move winning streak to four games with sweep of Lakers



Courtney Snyder connects with a pitch during last week’s win over Lakeview.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR Softball Team played their first home contest last Thursday at the RTR fields against the Lakeview Lakers. The Lady Knights would sweep the Lakers by scores of 5-2 and 9-2. With the two wins the Lady Knights now own a four-game winning streak to start the season.

The first game saw the home team Knights open the scoring in the bottom of the third inning. Court­ney Snyder started the in­ning with a single…

