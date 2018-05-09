Lady Knights open season with sweep of MACCRAY
May 9, 2018
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The Softball Lady Knights got their season finally off and running by beating the MACCRAY Wolverines in both games of a doubleheader last Tuesday. In the first game the Lady Knights were the home team. Makenzie Buchert drilled a two-out single to drive in the winning run in a 4-3 victory in the final inning.
The Knights outhit the Wolverines 12 to 7 in that first game. Buchert and Rhaegyn Petersen each had three hits while Maryn Johansen collected two hits. Buchert had two RBIs, the other RBI on a long home run.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.