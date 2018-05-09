RTR exchange student from Russia enjoying her time in America

May 9, 2018

kristina
Russian RTR exchange student Kristina Khudiakova of Arkhangelsk with her host kitty, Esmae.

By Mark Wilmes
On Aug. 16, 2017, Kristina Khudiakova from the Russian city of Arkhangelsk arrived to begin an adventure in America that could span a number of years. Khudiakova is an exchange student who has been attending RTR High School since August, a move that she plans to eventually turn into a college education that will also be in the United States.
“I wanted to improve my English,” Kristina said. “I wanted to meet new people and have some new experiences. I wanted something new.”
She lives with her host family Sylvia Newell and Al VanBemmel and a hairless cat named Esmae.

