RTR exchange student from Russia enjoying her time in America



Russian RTR exchange student Kristina Khudiakova of Arkhangelsk with her host kitty, Esmae.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



On Aug. 16, 2017, Kristina Khudiakova from the Russian city of Arkhangelsk arrived to begin an adventure in America that could span a number of years. Khudiakova is an exchange student who has been attending RTR High School since August, a move that she plans to eventually turn into a college education that will also be in the United States.

“I wanted to improve my English,” Kristina said. “I wanted to meet new people and have some new experiences. I wanted something new.”

She lives with her host family Sylvia Newell and Al VanBemmel and a hairless cat named Esmae.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.