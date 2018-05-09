RTR play “Virgil’s Wedding” opens Friday



The RTR Drama Department will present “Virgil’s Wedding,” opening Friday evening at the Lake Benton Opera House. Among the cast are (from left) Garret Reisdorfer, Brooke Burns, Graham Dinnel, Andrea Escher, Jocelyn Klein, Amber Bakker, Dajza Gilmore, Madison Witte, Emily Kern, Graham Petersen and Emma Gunnare.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



The RTR Drama Department will present the Eddie McPherson comedy “Virgil’s Wedding” this weekend at the Lake Benton Opera House. Show times are Friday, May 9 at 7 p.m., Saturday, May 10 at 2:30 and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

The audience will be invited to the “social clash of the century” as Ms. Delanie (played by Dajza Gilmore), a high-end wedding planner, and her assistant Barbie (Madison Witte) are hired to direct a simple ceremony for two of the town’s favorite lovebirds…

