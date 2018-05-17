Fourth graders create underwater world



Fourth grade students at RTR Elementary School created their own underwater world as part of this spring’s science class. Pictured from left are Teacher Chelsey Javner and students Levi Tommeraasen, Carson Lensing and Caycee Krall.

By Mark Wilmes

Fourth grade students at RTR Elementary School participated in creating a neighborhood on the floor of the ocean this spring, complete with “water,” “plants” and a total of 54 “sea creatures.” The result was a spectacular dis­play in a former exercise room and the hallway leading to the room in the elementary build­ing.

“We started by learning about the water cycle and the plants,” Miss Javner said. “We spent three or four days in class researching. I gave them a big list of animals and they had to pick their three favorites.”

