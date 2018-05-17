Minneota-Canby hand Lady Knights first losses of year

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The Minneota-Canby softball team stopped the RTR softball team at Tyler last Monday in both ends of a doubleheader. It ended a six-game winning streak for the Lady Knights to start the season.

The game started okay for the Lady Knights as they scored the first run of the game in their half of the first inning. Cora Al­derson started the inning with a single and Morgan Johnson added another single…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.