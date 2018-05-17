RTR grad returns to open dental practice



Tyler native Kristal Wilmes will be opening a dental practice in the former Tyler Dental Clinic this summer.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



If all goes as planned, Tyler will once again have a local dentist by the end of the summer. Tyler native and 2001 RTR High School graduate Kristal Wilmes hopes to have her new practice up and running by the end of July. Wilmes graduated earlier this month from the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry and plans to hit the ground running. She said she has worked as a dental hygienist in the Twin Cities for 12 years and decided it was time to take the next step.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.